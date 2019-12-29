Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Short Interest Up 11.3% in December

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $8.43 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,713,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 145,264 shares during the last quarter.

FSP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

