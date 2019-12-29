Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.47

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.47 and traded as low as $7.37. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 310,282 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRU shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $873.85 million and a PE ratio of -171.40.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$33.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freehold Royalties Ltd will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

