Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.51 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.21 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FULT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

