Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.21 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FULT. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 225.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 118.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,475.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

