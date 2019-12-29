Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Gaia reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 million.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Gaia during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 69.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 24.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gaia during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAIA opened at $8.28 on Friday. Gaia has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $152.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.