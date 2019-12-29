GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Societe Generale raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

