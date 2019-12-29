Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6,254.09

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,254.09 ($82.27) and last traded at GBX 6,161.31 ($81.05), with a volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,170 ($81.16).

GAW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Games Workshop Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,750 ($62.48) target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,723.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,934.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 107 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,022 ($66.06) per share, with a total value of £5,373.54 ($7,068.59).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

