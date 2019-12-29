Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives $15.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 295,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,442. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $453.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

In other news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

