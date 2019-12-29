Gene Source Code Chain Market Cap Reaches $813,052.00 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $813,052.00 and $5,730.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and IDEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

