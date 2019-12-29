Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.50

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.50 and last traded at $102.42, with a volume of 4328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $486,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,718,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,467,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Generac by 31.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,352,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,862,000 after buying an additional 326,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Generac by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,811,000 after buying an additional 218,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,217,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 6.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,295,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

