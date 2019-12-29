Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Up 6.8%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.03, 163,787 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 96,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

