Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 276,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,006,910 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on GGB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.96.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau SA will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 1,100.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 2,993.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

