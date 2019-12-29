German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GABC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

GABC stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $949.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.86. German American Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $35.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 25.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 367.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 194.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

