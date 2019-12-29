Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Short Interest Update

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the November 28th total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 8.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Getty Realty by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 285.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

