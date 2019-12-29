Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) will report sales of $12.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.06 million. Gladstone Land posted sales of $8.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year sales of $39.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.18 million to $39.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $52.70 million, with estimates ranging from $51.23 million to $53.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Land.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 817.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.