Global Cryptocurrency Hits Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $305.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. In the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00583546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009714 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 388.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com. Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

Global Cryptocurrency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

