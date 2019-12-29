Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 9500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Global Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation invests, explores, and evaluates for resource properties in Canada and Australia. The company explores for cobalt, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in northwestern Ontario. Global Energy Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.