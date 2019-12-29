Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.62

Shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.62 and traded as high as $9.05. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Global Ship Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.61 million. Global Ship Lease had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth $117,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 54.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 11.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth $422,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

