Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.44

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.44 and traded as high as $14.97. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

