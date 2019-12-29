Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 12.3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was down 12.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 3,678,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,756,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III purchased 570,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 5,464,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,908 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 121.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 693,145 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 52.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 19,671,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Globalstar by 71.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 141,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.