Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Shares of Golden Predator Mining Corp (CVE:GPY) rose 14.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, approximately 165,369 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 154,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31.

About Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY)

Golden Predator Mining Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the 3 Aces project covering an area of 357 square kilometers located in southeastern Yukon. The company was formerly known as Northern Tiger Resources Inc and changed its name to Golden Predator Mining Corp.

