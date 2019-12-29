Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Short Interest Down 10.8% in December

Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GV stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. Goldfield has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldfield stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.77% of Goldfield worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Goldfield

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

