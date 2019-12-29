Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2005 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20.

