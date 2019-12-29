Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1371 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.96 and a 12-month high of $53.12.

