Graft Hits Market Cap of $265,736.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Graft has a total market capitalization of $265,736.00 and approximately $13,193.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00626693 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003126 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001716 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

