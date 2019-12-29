Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.53. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 47,397 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital set a $1.50 price target on Great Panther Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Noble Financial cut Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 84,051 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 844,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 409,304 shares during the period.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

