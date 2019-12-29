GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 278,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 314,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 390,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Santander raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a boost from GRIFOLS S A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. GRIFOLS S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

GRIFOLS S A/S Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

