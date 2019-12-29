Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GGAL. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

GGAL opened at $16.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $325.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 94.9% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 88,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 10.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 87,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004,132 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

