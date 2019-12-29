Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,860,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 29,780,000 shares. Approximately 23.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPOR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Shares of GPOR opened at $2.93 on Friday. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $477.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Gulfport Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 269,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 24.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.