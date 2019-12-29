Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Stock Price Down 7%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.93, approximately 4,049,110 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,355,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPOR shares. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $513.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 871,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660,115 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,585,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after acquiring an additional 380,582 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 820.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 915,199 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

