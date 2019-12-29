Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.82. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $901,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,304,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Haemonetics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Haemonetics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HAE opened at $115.94 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.30.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

