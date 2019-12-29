HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,418,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,663 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,468,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,692 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,208,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,510,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,760 shares in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $91.05.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

