Head to Head Analysis: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -5,486.08% -202.74% -152.56% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -1,809.64% -179.91% -73.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Co-Diagnostics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.66%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.27, suggesting a potential upside of 147.60%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $40,000.00 396.93 -$6.27 million N/A N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals $30.48 million 10.96 -$96.97 million ($1.05) -3.18

Co-Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats Co-Diagnostics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for human papillomavirus-caused pre-cancers and cancers; bladder cancer; glioblastoma multiforme; hepatitis B virus; hepatitis C virus; human immunodeficiency virus; Ebola virus; middle east respiratory syndrome; and Zika virus. Its partners and collaborators include MedImmune, Limited; The Wistar Institute; University of Pennsylvania; GeneOne Life Science Inc.; ApolloBio Corporation; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Plumbline Life Sciences, Inc.; Drexel University; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; United States Military HIV Research Program; U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases; National Institutes of Health; HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

