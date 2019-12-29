Head to Head Analysis: Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) vs. Evoqua Water Technologies (NASDAQ:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) and Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evoqua Water Technologies and Middleby’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoqua Water Technologies $1.44 billion 1.49 -$9.52 million $0.16 117.88 Middleby $2.72 billion 2.26 $317.15 million $6.10 17.99

Middleby has higher revenue and earnings than Evoqua Water Technologies. Middleby is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evoqua Water Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evoqua Water Technologies and Middleby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoqua Water Technologies -0.66% 8.53% 1.82% Middleby 11.55% 20.81% 7.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and Middleby, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoqua Water Technologies 0 4 2 1 2.57 Middleby 0 3 3 1 2.71

Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential downside of 3.80%. Middleby has a consensus price target of $144.17, suggesting a potential upside of 31.38%. Given Middleby’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Middleby is more favorable than Evoqua Water Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Evoqua Water Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Middleby shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evoqua Water Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Middleby shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Evoqua Water Technologies has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middleby has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Middleby beats Evoqua Water Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater. It serves customers in the hydrocarbon refineries, chemical processing, power, food and beverage, life sciences, health services, and microelectronics industries. The Municipal segment offers engineered solutions and equipment, including ultrafiltration systems, advanced biological treatment, clarifiers, aerators, and odor and corrosion control services; equipment for new municipal plant builds and retrofit; and rehabilitation and aftermarket parts and services for installed bases. Its customers comprise waste water and drinking water collection and distribution systems, and utility operators. The Products segment provides filtration and disinfection, electrodeionization and electrochlorination, and separation technologies, as well as anodes. It serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end users in hotels, resorts, colleges, universities, waterparks, aquariums, and zoos, as well as the municipal, industrial, and commercial industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Australia, China, and Singapore. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilations, toasters, griddles, grills, mixers, refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, and freezers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction and countertop cooking equipment, as well as soft serve, ice cream, coffee, and beverage dispensing equipment; and stainless steel fabrication and custom millwork products. The company's Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dog, dinner sausage, poultry, and lunchmeat, as well as muffin, cookie, and bread products. This segment provides batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, reduction and emulsion systems, mixers, blenders, water cutting systems, food presses, and automated loading and unloading systems; and various battering and breading, seeding, food suspension and forming, food safety and handling, freezing, defrosting, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment offers kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, and ventilation and outdoor equipment. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.

