Head-To-Head Comparison: Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) vs. Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Home Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years and Home Bancshares has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Commerce Bancshares and Home Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 2 3 0 0 1.60 Home Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $61.49, suggesting a potential downside of 9.84%. Home Bancshares has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Home Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Home Bancshares is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Home Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.39 billion 5.53 $433.54 million $3.60 18.94 Home Bancshares $788.20 million 4.14 $300.40 million $1.75 11.17

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bancshares. Home Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Home Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Home Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Home Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 29.34% 14.52% 1.66% Home Bancshares 35.22% 12.22% 1.93%

Summary

Home Bancshares beats Commerce Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 320 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides Internet banking, mobile banking, voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 159 branch locations, including 77 branches in Arkansas, 76 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

