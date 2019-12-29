Head to Head Comparison: Myrexis (OTCMKTS:MYRX) vs. Nektar Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NKTR)

Myrexis (OTCMKTS:MYRX) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Myrexis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Myrexis and Nektar Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myrexis 0 0 0 0 N/A Nektar Therapeutics 1 8 5 0 2.29

Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.46, indicating a potential upside of 41.22%. Given Nektar Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nektar Therapeutics is more favorable than Myrexis.

Profitability

This table compares Myrexis and Nektar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myrexis N/A N/A N/A Nektar Therapeutics -352.83% -26.60% -20.01%

Volatility and Risk

Myrexis has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nektar Therapeutics has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myrexis and Nektar Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myrexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nektar Therapeutics $1.19 billion 3.18 $681.31 million $3.78 5.71

Nektar Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Myrexis.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Myrexis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myrexis Company Profile

Myrexis, Inc. focuses on identifying, evaluating, and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was formerly known as Myriad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Myrexis, Inc. in July 2010. Myrexis, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology. It also develops NKTR-358, cytokine Treg stimulant, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in Phase I for solid tumors; and NKTR-255, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology. In addition, the is developing ADYNOVATE and ADYNOVI for hemophilia A; MOVANTIK for opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain, and who have an inadequate response to laxatives; CIMZIA for crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis/ankylosing spondylitis; and MIRCERA for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease. Further, it is developing Macugen for age-related macular degeneration; Somavert for acromegaly; Neulasta for neutropenia; Dapirolizumab Pegol for systemic lupus erythematosus; PEGPH20 for pancreatic, non-small cell lung cancer, and other tumor types; and longer-acting blood clotting proteins for hemophilia. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; AstraZeneca AB; UCB Pharma S.A.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Amgen Inc.; UCB Pharma (Biogen); Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Baxalta Incorporated; and Eli Lilly and Company, as well as with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to develop a therapy for treating pancreatic cancer. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

