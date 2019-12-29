Head-To-Head Contrast: BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) & Fuwei Films (OTCMKTS:FFHL)

BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) and Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

BioSolar has a beta of -2.16, meaning that its stock price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuwei Films has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Fuwei Films shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of BioSolar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioSolar and Fuwei Films’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSolar N/A N/A -$9.87 million N/A N/A Fuwei Films $48.51 million 0.19 -$3.22 million N/A N/A

Fuwei Films has higher revenue and earnings than BioSolar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioSolar and Fuwei Films, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSolar 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuwei Films 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BioSolar and Fuwei Films’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSolar N/A -85.30% 8,469.58% Fuwei Films -0.78% -1.34% -0.57%

Summary

Fuwei Films beats BioSolar on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioSolar Company Profile

BioSolar, Inc. develops technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company also focuses on developing silicon alloy based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. It plans to engage with lithium-ion battery manufacturers and identify licensing partners in the electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and grid electrical storage industries to market its products. The company was formerly known as BioSolar Labs, Inc. and changed its name to BioSolar, Inc. in June 2006. BioSolar, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging. It also provides dry films used in circuit boards production, as well as for nameplate and crafts etching; heat shrinkable films used for special-shaped packaging for beverage and cosmetics; and chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance. The company markets and sells its products under Fuwei Films brand for packaging, imaging, electronics, electrical, and magnetic products. It also exports its products to end-users and distributors primarily in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as Neo-Luck Plastic Holdings Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. in April 2005. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People's Republic of China. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hongkong Ruishang International Trade Co., Ltd.

