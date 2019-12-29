Head-To-Head Review: Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) & Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 5.15% 6.02% 3.39% Barrick Gold 15.85% 3.60% 2.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinross Gold and Barrick Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.21 billion 1.80 -$23.60 million $0.10 46.20 Barrick Gold $7.24 billion 4.51 -$1.55 billion $0.35 52.49

Kinross Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barrick Gold. Kinross Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kinross Gold has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kinross Gold and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 1 5 5 0 2.36 Barrick Gold 0 3 5 0 2.63

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus target price of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.90%. Barrick Gold has a consensus target price of $16.96, indicating a potential downside of 7.68%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Kinross Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2018, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 25.5 million ounces of gold, as well as 53.9 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

