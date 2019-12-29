Head-To-Head Review: Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) & Turquoise Hill Resources (OTCMKTS:TRQ)

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Minco Capital has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Minco Capital and Turquoise Hill Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Turquoise Hill Resources 0 4 1 0 2.20

Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus target price of $2.52, indicating a potential upside of 257.79%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Minco Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and Turquoise Hill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -12.60% -12.42% Turquoise Hill Resources -12.60% 5.34% 3.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Minco Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minco Capital and Turquoise Hill Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A N/A -$4.94 million N/A N/A Turquoise Hill Resources $1.18 billion 1.20 $411.20 million N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Minco Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. It invests in privately and publicly traded companies. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

