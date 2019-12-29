Head to Head Review: Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) & PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHI)

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PLDT and Spectrum Global Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 3 1 1 0 1.60 Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PLDT and Spectrum Global Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.13 billion 1.36 $359.40 million $2.27 8.71 Spectrum Global Solutions $34.55 million 0.05 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PLDT has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and Spectrum Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 11.09% 22.63% 5.24% Spectrum Global Solutions -4.51% -0.60% -10.97%

Summary

PLDT beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc. operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. As of December 31, 2018, it served 60,499,017 wireless subscribers. The Fixed Line segment provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. It also offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services, as well as distributes Filipino channels and content services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,710,972 fixed line subscribers. The Others segment develops and maintains IT-based solutions for communications and e-commerce platforms; develops mobile applications, digital platforms, and financial technology solutions; provides mobile payment, and solutions and systems integration services, as well as insurance products; markets, sells, and distributes payment solutions and other related services. PLDT Inc. also serves 2,025,563 broadband subscribers. The company has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE to develop online and mobile payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Makati City, the Philippines.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. provides services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors primarily in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The company's engineering, design, construction, installation, and maintenance services support the build-out, maintenance, upgrade, and operation of fiber optic, Ethernet, copper, wireless, wireline, utility, and enterprise networks. It also offers an array of operations, construction, project, and program management professional required to facilitate the networks from the design and planning phase, engineer evaluation and sign off, regulatory, installation, commissioning, and maintain various types of Wi-Fi and wide-area networks, distributed antenna system networks, and small cell distribution networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), cable broadband multiple system operators, and enterprise customers. In addition, the company designs, installs, and maintains hardware solutions for OEMs that support voice, data, and optical networks. Further, it offers consulting and professional solutions to the service-provider and enterprise market, including project management, network implementation, network installation, network upgrades, rebuilds, maintenance, and consulting services. Additionally, the company provides network systems design, site acquisition services, asset audits, architectural and engineering services, program management, construction management and inspection, installation, maintenance, and other technical services, as well as in-field design, computer aided design and drawing services, fiber, and distributed antenna system deployments. The company was formerly known as Mantra Venture Group Ltd. and changed its name to Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. in December 2017. Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Longwood, Florida.

