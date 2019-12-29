Head-To-Head Review: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) vs. Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 1 1 0 1.75 Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 4 7 0 2.64

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $131.10, indicating a potential upside of 0.85%. Given Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years and Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $494.68 million 2.82 $43.65 million $2.48 6.05 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.57 billion 9.44 $222.90 million $6.04 21.52

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 24.51% 23.49% 5.05% Mid-America Apartment Communities 16.25% 3.84% 2.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats Mid-America Apartment Communities on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 38 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million shoppers annually. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,441 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

