Head-To-Head Review: Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) versus State Auto Financial (OTCMKTS:STFC)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Auto Financial has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tokio Marine and State Auto Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A State Auto Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokio Marine and State Auto Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $49.73 billion 0.80 $2.47 billion $3.87 14.53 State Auto Financial $1.28 billion 1.05 $12.80 million $1.20 25.70

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than State Auto Financial. Tokio Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Auto Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of State Auto Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of State Auto Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $1.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. State Auto Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Tokio Marine pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Auto Financial pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and State Auto Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 5.20% 8.66% 1.38% State Auto Financial 2.31% 4.88% 1.48%

Summary

Tokio Marine beats State Auto Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products. The commercial insurance segment primarily provides commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, fire and allied, general liability, and workers' compensation insurance covering small-to-medium sized commercial insurance market, as well as farm and ranch insurance. The Specialty Insurance segment provides commercial coverages that require specialized product underwriting, claims handling, or risk management services. The Investment Operations segment provides investment management services to affiliated insurance companies. The company markets its products primarily through independent agencies, including retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. State Auto Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company.

