Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Healthcare Trust Of America has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust Of America has a payout ratio of 572.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.