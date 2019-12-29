Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.50

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.50 and traded as high as $49.56. Heartland Financial USA shares last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 3,261 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on HTLF. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 23.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 13,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $625,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,744,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,813,000 after purchasing an additional 122,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,260,000 after purchasing an additional 80,897 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,658,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,542,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 888,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.