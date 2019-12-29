Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HMTV opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

