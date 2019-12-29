Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Hemostemix Inc (CVE:HEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 227000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

Hemostemix Company Profile (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia.

