Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,350.00

Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (LON:HEFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and last traded at GBX 1,350 ($17.76), with a volume of 21929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,446 ($19.02).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,262.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $290.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 21.70 ($0.29) dividend. This is a positive change from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $9.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Henderson European Focus Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile (LON:HEFT)

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

