Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.96

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.96 and traded as high as $66.65. Henry Schein shares last traded at $66.58, with a volume of 19,453 shares.

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.08.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $459,077.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,217,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 90,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $6,075,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,260,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,865,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,909,000 after buying an additional 391,485 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 15.8% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 15,527,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,354,000 after buying an additional 2,117,869 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,343,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,395,000 after buying an additional 30,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,959,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,934,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,516,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,980,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period.

Henry Schein Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.