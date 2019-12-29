Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $154.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hershey’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from prudent buyouts and pricing strategies. These upsides drove third-quarter 2019 performance, with the top and the bottom line rising year over year. Markedly, the Pirate's brand buyout boosted the company’s sales in the third quarter. Management expects acquisitions, especially One Brands, to favorably impact the top line in 2019. Additionally, the company is on track with product launches under some of its key brand banners. Also, it expects to continue gaining from net price realization. However, third-quarter results were somewhat hurt by currency headwinds. Moreover, advertising and marketing costs were high that dented adjusted operating margin. Persistence of such headwinds is a concern for the company.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $147.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.27.

NYSE HSY opened at $147.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.85 and its 200-day moving average is $148.27. Hershey has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,736,811.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,604 shares of company stock worth $10,442,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,345 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,718,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,240,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 34,749.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,780,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,920,000 after buying an additional 537,363 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

