Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) Director Nathalie Bourque Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) Director Nathalie Bourque bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,727 shares in the company, valued at C$207,181.24.

HEXO stock opened at C$2.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. Hexo Corp has a 12-month low of C$2.03 and a 12-month high of C$11.29. The stock has a market cap of $539.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hexo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$7.70 to C$3.80 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Hexo from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cormark cut Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.58.

About Hexo

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

